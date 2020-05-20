The Corner

Politics & Policy

Perfection Is Impossible, but Is Coherence Too Much to Ask?

By

I realize that balancing the risk of more infections against the need to reopen society for economic, health, and psychological reasons is a complicated one. I realize different leaders will look at these risks, benefits, and costs and come to different conclusions. I realize those responsible for reopening decisions take their responsibilities seriously, and the last thing they would ever want is making the wrong call and inadvertently allowing the virus to spread further.

But a lot of these decisions, when examined in aggregate, really don’t make much sense.

Shopping malls can reopen, but not summer camps and other programs for kids?

Many water parks and public swimming pools are remaining closed, even though the CDC guidance is “there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.” Everyone is in chlorinated water designed to kill germs!

College campuses can reopen with sufficient precautions at the end of summer, but elementary, middle, and high schools are still up in the air?

Bars and restaurants can reopen with limited capacity . . . but apparently sporting events, concerts, or other large venues with staggered seating will not be an option anytime soon?

Comments

From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve been told that simple steps can dramatically reduce the risk of catching the virus. Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Try to remain six feet away from other people outside your household. Most health experts came around to a consensus on wearing masks. Try to avoid touching the same spots or objects as other people; if you must touch those spots, wear gloves. Stores and institutions that have people touching a spot — like a keypad for credit cards — should wipe them down frequently. Stay home if you’re sick or have any symptoms. All of this aligns with common sense.

But apparently some of our leaders think the virus spreads in camps but not shopping malls, in water parks and at beaches but not nursing homes, and in schools but not college campuses.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Elections

Switching from Trump to Biden

By
A survey has 9 percent of Trump's 2016 voters jumping ship: "These Trump-Biden voters’ views may be summarized as progressive on economics and moderate to conservative on social issues." They sound a lot like the Obama-to-Trump voters, and some of them are surely the same people. Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Health Care

The Idiotic Fight over Hydroxychloroquine

By
Pandemics call for a willingness to break medicine out of the usual red-tape mentality and accept some risks in combating a fast-moving, deadly virus. In that spirit, there was nothing wrong in theory with President Trump’s willingness to push the health-care system to consider hydroxychloroquine, although at ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

What We’re Getting Right and Wrong with Reopening

By
We didn’t want to adapt, but we adapted. All fifty states have now partially reopened. For those who argue it’s too early, note that the lockdowns started ten weeks ago. Sure, the medically or scientifically ideal policy might be to keep every American in their homes nonstop every day for three months, but ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
U.S.

U.S. Birthrate Falls to Record Low

By
The U.S. birthrate has fallen to the lowest level since the federal government began compiling statistics in 1909, according to statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. In 2019, the U.S. saw a rate of 58.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15–44, according to statistics ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

ESG for Thee, but Not for Me

By
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is holding its annual general meeting this week. To help give itself a smooth ride, BlackRock’s leadership has struck a Faustian bargain with the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activists on its share register. But a smoother ride for BlackRock may ... Read More