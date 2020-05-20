Perfection Is Impossible, but Is Coherence Too Much to Ask?

I realize that balancing the risk of more infections against the need to reopen society for economic, health, and psychological reasons is a complicated one. I realize different leaders will look at these risks, benefits, and costs and come to different conclusions. I realize those responsible for reopening decisions take their responsibilities seriously, and the last thing they would ever want is making the wrong call and inadvertently allowing the virus to spread further.

But a lot of these decisions, when examined in aggregate, really don’t make much sense.

Shopping malls can reopen, but not summer camps and other programs for kids?

Many water parks and public swimming pools are remaining closed, even though the CDC guidance is “there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.” Everyone is in chlorinated water designed to kill germs!

College campuses can reopen with sufficient precautions at the end of summer, but elementary, middle, and high schools are still up in the air?

Bars and restaurants can reopen with limited capacity . . . but apparently sporting events, concerts, or other large venues with staggered seating will not be an option anytime soon?

From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve been told that simple steps can dramatically reduce the risk of catching the virus. Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Try to remain six feet away from other people outside your household. Most health experts came around to a consensus on wearing masks. Try to avoid touching the same spots or objects as other people; if you must touch those spots, wear gloves. Stores and institutions that have people touching a spot — like a keypad for credit cards — should wipe them down frequently. Stay home if you’re sick or have any symptoms. All of this aligns with common sense.

But apparently some of our leaders think the virus spreads in camps but not shopping malls, in water parks and at beaches but not nursing homes, and in schools but not college campuses.