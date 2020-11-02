Perhaps the Strongest Argument of All Against Biden

Joe Biden and those controlling him are fervent believers in the omnipotent state. I doubt that there’s any issue where they’d say, “No, that just isn’t something government should rightfully control.” Whatever advances their agenda of socio-economic domination goes.

That’s frightful across the board, but nowhere more so than in education. Just imagine the swing-for-the-fences action we’d get with whatever “progressive” zealot would wind up running the Department of Education.

In this American Mind article, Stanley Kurtz lays out that case with chilling clarity. From pre-K through all of higher education, the Left intends to use education to cement its control. Without any pushback, propagandistic materials like the “1619 Project” would spread over the whole education system.

For example, consider the poisonous stuff being used in Minnesota public schools, teaching grade school kids that the police are a bunch of racist killers. Writing on Powerline, John Hinderaker has the nasty details.

If you like historical analogies, this election is like the Battle of Marathon.