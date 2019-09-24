The Perpetual Anti-Trump Overreach

For three years, out of a mixture of hysteria, hurt feelings, and self-indulgence, Democrats have made lavishly over-the-top charges against Trump that aren’t remotely plausible. He was never a fascist. He was never a Russian spy. He never colluded with Russia. No, the source of much of Trump’s poor behavior in office is something much less complicated and lurid: He has been unable or unwilling to separate himself and his interests from the conduct of his presidency. At bottom, that’s what the Ukraine controversy is about: He didn’t stop and think, I’m president of the United States and much though I’d like to see Hunter Biden nailed to the wall, I’m not going to pursue this with the president of Ukraine. This is the really telling critique of Trump, yet his opponents have often been too eager to chase after wild theories and charges to make it.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry