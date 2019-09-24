The Corner

White House

The Perpetual Anti-Trump Overreach

By

For three years, out of a mixture of hysteria, hurt feelings, and self-indulgence, Democrats have made lavishly over-the-top charges against Trump that aren’t remotely plausible. He was never a fascist. He was never a Russian spy. He never colluded with Russia. No, the source of much of Trump’s poor behavior in office is something much less complicated and lurid: He has been unable or unwilling to separate himself and his interests from the conduct of his presidency. At bottom, that’s what the Ukraine controversy is about: He didn’t stop and think, I’m president of the United States and much though I’d like to see Hunter Biden nailed to the wall, I’m not going to pursue this with the president of Ukraine. This is the really telling critique of Trump, yet his opponents have often been too eager to chase after wild theories and charges to make it.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More