The Corner

Religion

Pete Buttigieg’s Christianity

By
Pete Buttigieg attends a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, S.C., February 23, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

At the start of the Pete Buttigieg moment — which recently came to a merciful endThe Atlantic‘s Peter Wehner wrote that the former mayor’s Episcopalian bona fides “should help make some members of the Democratic Party less hostile to Christianity, which as a Christian I take to be a good thing.”

It certainly would be a good thing if the party that booed God at its convention became less hostile to religion and its practitioners. But then it would be a mistake to say the Democratic Party is hostile to “religion” — who but a cabal of zealots could treat the Little Sisters of the Poor’s refusal to subsidize the sexual behavior of its employees as a veritable threat to public order? The public Christianity is the issue. Some are honest enough to say so.

Buttigieg presented a neutered public Christianity that posed no threat to the prevailing secularism of his party. Consider a campaign ad he ran in South Carolina:

“In our White House, you won’t have to shake your head and ask yourself: whatever happened to ‘I was hungry and you fed me. I was a stranger and you welcomed me’ … [which] means unifying around issues from wages and family leave to gun violence and immigration.”

Comments

Christ’s immortal words in the Last Judgment are not about one’s individual acts of charity, in this view — whether you, personally, fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, and visited the sick — instead, Buttigieg’s eschatological vision is rather like a voter registration drive, with Christ separating the sheep from the goats based upon one’s willingness to elect temporal representatives to use government force to expropriate a neighbor’s wealth to better fund the social-service state. The solemn obligation of charity is replaced with a vague commitment to rejecting the Laffer curve.

C.S. Lewis once wrote a letter to Sheldon Vanauken:

My own position at the threshold of Christianity was exactly the opposite of yours. You wish it were true; I strongly hoped it was not… Do you think people like Stalin, Hitler, Haldane, Stapledon (a corking good writer, by the way) would be pleased on waking up one morning to find that they were not their own masters, that they had a Master and a Judge, that there was nothing even in the deepest recesses of their thoughts about which they could say to Him ‘Keep out! Private. This is my business’? Do you? Rats! Their first reaction would be (as mine was) rage and terror. And I [very] much doubt whether even you would find it simply pleasant. Isn’t the truth this: that it would gratify some of our desires (ones we feel in fact pretty seldom) and outrage a good many others? So let’s wash out all the wish business. It never helped anyone to solve any problem yet.

Pete Buttigieg’s public Christianity demanded nothing of wine-track liberals that they did not already see reflected within themselves. If Christianity can be adequately distilled to that noxious phrase — Vote for Us — then I see no reason to think C.S. Lewis was writing about the same religion that Pete Buttigieg so publicly and gratingly espoused.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More