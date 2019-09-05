The Corner

Buttigieg: ‘Eating a Burger, Am I Part of the Problem? In a Certain Way, Yes.’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the 2019 National Action Network National Convention in N.Y., April 4, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Pete Buttigieg, this morning: “Right now, we’re in a mode I think we’re thinking about [climate change] mostly through the perspective of guilt. You know, from using a straw, to eating a burger, am I part of the problem? In a certain way, yes, but the most exciting thing is that we can all be part of the solution.”

Is Buttigieg pledging to not eat burgers anymore? No. Is he proposing banning burgers? No. But he’s declaring that people eating burgers is part of the climate change problem. Because every Democrat agrees that climate change is such a pressing problem that it has to be addressed through public policy, it’s fair to wonder if someday a Buttigieg administration might start looking at policies designed to reduce the public’s consumption of meat. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted “meatless Mondays” in all of the public schools — not that he bothered to ask the kids what they thought. A 2018 study proposed a new “meat tax” designed to reduce consumption. And another National Institutes of Health study concluded, “The public and environmental health benefits of reducing meat consumption create a need for campaigns to raise awareness and contribute to motivation for change.” Hearing a presidential candidate declare that eating burgers is “part of the problem,” it’s fair to ask whether he’ll ever be tempted to try to remedy this perceived problem through federal policy or law.

I know, I know, don’t have a cow over this, Jim. But if you thought the NRA had a rallying cry with, “from my cold dead hands,” just imagine when the government tries to take way people’s Big Macs. First they came for the chicken sandwiches, and I was silent.

Look, Mr. Mayor, if you want to get Americans to cut down on hamburger consumption, emphasize that the bun is full of carbs.

