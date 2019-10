I thought Pete Buttigieg had a pretty good night, but one of his arguments against Beto O’Rourke was clearly wrong. He said, “On guns, we are this close to an assault weapons ban. That would be huge. And we’re going to get wrapped around the axle in a debate over whether it’s ‘hell, yes, we’re going to take your guns’?”

We are not “this close” to an assault-weapons ban, which didn’t even have 40 supporters in the Senate the last time the Democrats ran it.