Pete Buttigieg’s Absurd Achievement

I’ve gone back and forth on the campaign of Former Mayor Pete, as John McCormack has taken to calling him. It’s unquestionably preposterous for a small-town Indiana mayor to presume to run for president. On the other hand, that he bootstrapped his way into the top of the Democratic field and either won — or perhaps more likely — lost the Iowa SDE count by a handful of delegates to Bernie Sanders is an amazing achievement. It speaks to his talent as a communicator, his ability to light up an important segment of the Democratic fundraising base, and the unquenchable appetite among some Democrats for the next Kennedy or Obama, the charismatic young man who can inspire the country and write his own version of Camelot in the White House. Such is Pete’s surge in the latest New Hampshire polling that he very well could win next week. I have no idea what would happen from there, but whether he wins the nomination or not, just getting here is very impressive (and kind of absurd).

Culture

The Super Bowl Halftime Farce

By
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Art of Warping Elections

By
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Democrats’ Clown Car

By
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Politics & Policy

‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’

By
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
U.S.

Pelosi’s Petty Move

By
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble

By
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
