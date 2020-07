Peter Navarro, Trump’s crackpot trade adviser, has written an op-ed in which he proclaims Anthony Fauci “Wrong about Everything.”

For context, Peter Navarro is an economist who doesn’t know how GDP is calculated and not long ago predicted that China would be destabilized by an HIV epidemic.

All in all, Fauci still has a better record on epidemiology than Navarro does. He’d probably make a better trade adviser, too.