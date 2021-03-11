Petty Health Tyrants Strike Again

One of my favorite lines in the Declaration of Independence refers to how the King “sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” I’d have to say that things are similar today. Swarms of governmental officers are harassing us and eating out our substance.

Here’s an example I just came across. On his Behind the Black blog, Robert Zimmerman writes about the decision of Alexandria, Va., officials to close down a student-journalism conference that had been scheduled by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute. All it took was one anonymous complaint to city health officials for them to declare that the conference would violate their COVID regulations.

When there are vindictive people who take delight in messing up the plans of people they dislike and officials with the power to collaborate with them, freedom disappears.

Zimmerman comments, “Note the dishonest game played by Alexandria government. They clearly misused their insane and odious COVID rules — rules that make no sense under any definition of scientific and medical research — to silence a political event that they disagreed with, proving once again that these COVID restrictions never had anything to do with preventing the spread of COVID, but instead were designed to prevent the spread of ideas hostile to leftist ideology.”

Exactly.

Hat tip: Sarah Hoyt