The Corner

Politics & Policy

Phase IV and Small Business

By

Phase III included a program for forgivable loans for small business. It’s got more than $100 billion left, but the deadline for applications is on June 30. Confusion about the program, and who’s eligible for it, has reduced its usefulness; so have counterproductive restrictions that were only recently relaxed. The program was designed for a short shutdown followed by a very fast rebound. As Congress works on Phase IV, extending the deadline may be called for — at least if we don’t want to go through a period of vast disruption to small businesses that are viable post-crisis but not right now.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Understating Black-on-Black Murders

By
About three weeks ago, we published my column, “The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard.” In it, I made a point about black-on-black murders, drawing on FBI statistics from 2016. Though the data I drew from the published stats was accurate, there are caveats that I did not explain. When additional information ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Understating Black-on-Black Murders

By
About three weeks ago, we published my column, “The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard.” In it, I made a point about black-on-black murders, drawing on FBI statistics from 2016. Though the data I drew from the published stats was accurate, there are caveats that I did not explain. When additional information ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More