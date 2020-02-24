The Corner

Philadelphia Foster Care to the Supreme Court — Thanks Be to God!

I’m just about as overwhelmed with gratitude as I’ve ever been about the Supreme Court’s announcing today that it will take up the Philadelphia foster-care religious-liberty case. (See Becket lawyer Lori Windam’s tweet thread as a primer; the Becket page on the case is here.) As you may recall, the city stopped working with Catholic Social Services there because of a perceived conflict over LGBT issues, despite the fact there was no one actually making a complaint against the Church ministry.

Foster care is an issue area where more of us need to be working together, not shutting people out based on their traditional religious beliefs. Sometimes I want to scream from the rooftops, Barack Obama said he believed this not so long ago. Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act. The idea that it is so unthinkable to work with a person who believes marriage was meant for a man and a woman is clearly out of control. These children who are languishing because of the tyranny that is developing around it had better be a wake-up call for us to be serious people protecting children and giving them a chance at life.

The plaintiff in this case is Sharonell Fulton, a woman who has given her life for children in foster care in Philadelphia. She’s been sitting and waiting for new children who need a home. But the city will have none of her kind of help anymore. I’ve wondered if another woman named Cecilia Paul died of a broken heart in 2018, when the city put an end to her welcoming children into her home. 

May justice be done, religious freedom be protected, and lives be saved with this case. Let it rally more of us to consider our role in making sure no child languishes in foster care. It really is unconscionable. What more can we do?

And thank you, Becket Fund, for looking out for these children by defending the rights of the people who have stepped up to the plate to give love and hope to children in foster care. Pray for the lawyers. Pray for the justices and clerks. Pray for the children. And pray that more will consider their role on account of this case’s being increasingly in the news.

Bernie's Huge Victory

Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents.
Women's Sports Should Be Women's Sports

Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women's competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women's track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their
Bernie's Houses

Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: "What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses." Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie
Elon Musk's Plan to Settle Mars

He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for
Escape from Wuhan

The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You've seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts
