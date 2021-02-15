Pillow Talk with the Trained Dogs at the White House

Worth watching in full, if you have a strong stomach:

Reporter: What’s your gift for Valentine’s Day? . . . What inspired you to do this?

Jill Biden: I just wanted some, you know, joy . . .

Joe Biden: . . . Remember Juju Chang? I did an interview with her. She said, “I understand that you and your wife have a great love affair.” I said, “I hope so” . . .

Reporters: How do you extend that love story to the American people that are feeling so down right now, so discouraged? . . . Next time bring us coffee, too? We’ll be here . . . Love your dogs! Which one is the old one, President? . . .

Joe Biden: This is “Major.” He’s a rescue dog. We asked the vet, “What can we do to keep Champ going?” He said, “Get him a young dog!” . . .

Reporters: Awwww. They’re buddies!

Jill Biden: Yeah, they are buddies. . . .

Reporters: You got a nice pair of dogs, there! We love them! . . . I’ll bring the donuts next Friday, if you come back? . . . I’m going to get in trouble, I don’t have my mask! . . . Thank you, Sir. Bye, Mr. President! Happy Valentine’s! Happy Valentine’s!