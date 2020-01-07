The Corner

Elections

Pity the Second-Tier Democratic Presidential Candidates

By
From left: Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington governor Jay Inslee, and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio pose before the start of the second night of the second Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Mich., July 31, 2019. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

First, they had to compete against the House impeachment hearings, then America took a break from paying attention to politics for the holidays, and then 2020 started off with a shocking U.S. military strike against a top Iranian general Qasem Suleimani.

We are 27 days away from the Iowa caucuses. The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post did not have stories about the Democratic primary on the front page today; one ran below the fold in the New York Times. The most-discussed and linked-to stories on Memeorandum right now are about potential Iranian responses, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer’s vow to force votes on witnesses in the impeachment trial, and Iranian Americans being questioned at the border. The bizarre incorrect Pentagon letter about withdrawing troops, the Puerto Rican earthquake, Ricky Gervais, the Harvey Weinstein trial — the news cycle is crowded and is likely to remain that way for a while.

Comments

The Democratic primary just isn’t the biggest story of the day most days, and when it is, the coverage focuses only on the big four. Quick: When was the last time you saw coverage of something Amy Klobuchar said on the campaign trail? It may have been her speech in a snowstorm announcing her campaign. What’s the last thing you remember hearing Cory Booker saying? How many people even remember that Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick are running for president? Michael Bloomberg’s ubiquitous advertising campaign is costing him a bundle, but at least they remind people that he’s running.

The Democrats might have some good reasons to be nervous about all of this. Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff, never-stopping, tweeting-at-all-hours style of communication has massive flaws and liabilities. But it also sets the agenda and sucks up all of the oxygen in the media atmosphere — and this is separate from the traditional powers of the president’s “bully pulpit.” If Trump wants to make the news media discuss a topic, all he has to do is say he’s thinking of signing an executive order about it and voila — instant controversy that eats up the news cycle. You have to wonder how, say, Buttigieg will handle summer and autumn going toe-to-toe with the ever-changing, never-stopping, relentless Trump circus.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More