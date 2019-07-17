Abortion for Trans Men

Jim, Madeleine: I rather like this new tack from Planned Parenthood. If men can get pregnant, then pro-lifers cannot be waging a war against women. We are seeking to deny a right to abortion to men and women alike, evenhandedly.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru