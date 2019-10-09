‘Please Continue to Fight for the Constitution.’

(Photo via <a href="https://www.goodfreephotos.com/">Good Free Photos</a>)

That is the simple and vital request made by Peter from New Hampshire. We intend to comply with it.

Peter is one of over 200 people who have kindly responded to NR’s request for camaraderie and support, in which we encourage our readers to offer a contribution. It’s purposes: A contribution – let’s make that your contribution – will in part help defray the legal costs born by NR in its ongoing defense of free speech in Mann v. National Review. As we argued in in a recent editorial concerning our appeal to the United States Supreme Court – that it take up this case, the nation’s most important battle over the First Amendment – free speech needs vindicating.

Back to Peter: Fighting for the Constitution is more than an NR intention – it’s a very real activity. We appreciate his kindness and encouragement, which is not solitary. Many have done as Peter has, giving from $5 to $2,500, and of those, many have attached to their generosity explanations, exhortations, attaboys, and go-get-‘ems. As is our custom, we share some here:

Stephen from Minneapolis sends NR $100 and offers these thoughts: “Thank you for your work and good luck with your mission as we head into 2020. I’ve enjoyed reading many articles on your pages. Andrew McCarthy’s work over the last few years is what has brought me to your site, several others have kept me reading. To free speech, free markets, powder days and deplorables!” Thanks and have to admit – not sure what Powder Days are all about, but sounds fun.

From Nebraska, George tenders a kind $50 along with a quote and an expectation: “‘We have now sunk to a depth at which restatement of the obvious is the first duty of intelligent men’ – George Orwell. Sending the money in his honor. Hope and expect he would do the same in my shoes.” G.O. was a big fan of long-time NR editor James Burnham, just saying. Also just saying: Thanks very much.

From Stamford, CT, where our founder lived, James sports us $100 and some encouragement: “NR remains a strong bulwark against socialist authoritarianism. Happy to help. Keep fighting the good fight!” Keeping!

Out Missouri way, Aaron matches that C note and offers some analysis: “Free, unrestricted debate is fundamental to our republic. Of all the cases SCOTUS should hear and rule on, this is one of the most meaningful.” Damn straight. Also, darn tootin’. We hope to hear from SCOUTS sometime before the feast day of Pino Puglisi, one tough hombre. Thanks Aaron.

In Granbury, TX, Michael is tossing $25 into the collection basket, hitting nothing but net, along with some pointed thoughts: “Little is more precious than free speech. As the NBA has proven in the last couple of days, the chilling of free speech has profound risks for our democracy. In that spirit I am pleased to contribute to your legal defense in the Mann case.” Your kindness means a lot to us. Thank you.

Another $25 comes from Michigan, where John is being generous and back-slapping: “Thank you NRO for your daily dose of perspective, clarity and humility. I can’t think of another publication that not only gives thoughtful analysis to the ‘other side’s’ point of view, but also asks hard questions of ‘our side’s’ direction. I’m a daily reader looking forward to years of continued education and much needed laughter. Thanks again for all that you do. Keep up the good fight!” More keeping!

From Arlington, VA, Linda makes a $100 donation and applauds some of our recent efforts: “National Review has always been great, but the recent issues with themes to them (e.g., against socialism, pro capitalism) have been just sensational. I’ve saved them to read again. Good luck with the Mann fight.” If we prevail, it will be because good people like yourself had our back.

Up in Syracuse, John sees fit to donate a sweet $100. And then he has this to say: “Jurisprudential positivism is here proven to be incompatible with free speech. If that approach passes for justice here, it will eventually, through consistent application, explain away all our founding principles and the documents that assert them. NR is taking a stand on the barricades of our civilization because of the extremity of the opposition.” Indeed John, they dream dreams where the walls come tumbling down. We aim to be their nightmare – thanks in part to you.

Folks, these forthcoming weeks of asking for your support, well, to quote Mr. Starr, It Don't Come Easy. After all, these pleas interrupt your reading of NR's wisdom. But then it dawns: Minus the persistent generosity of many readers, and the inclusion every few months of goodly souls who realize the reality that NR is a bigger thing, a cause, and one worthy of being sustained, there is no NR to read. And as for our legal fight, well, God help us all – and we do mean all – if how we write is colored by the likes of the antagonist behind Mann v. National Review.