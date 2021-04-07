Please, Governor Hutchinson, Don’t Use WFB as Cover

Gender transition for minors is child abuse. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed a bill that would protect them and used limited government as his reason, citing William F. Buckley Jr. in his defense. Among other things, Bill Buckley proposed national service in a way that made his friend Milton Friedman uncomfortable — a giving back — to make a point about gratitude and stewardship. He was not a radical libertarian. Anyway, it drove me a little crazy when I watched the clip from Tucker Carlson’s show last night where Hutchinson invoked Bill.

As I expressed yesterday, a conservatism that does not work to protect children against the evil contagions of the day is not conservatism. And while I don’t ever play the “What Would WFB Say” game because he is not here today to speak for himself, surely Asa Hutchinson has no standing to do so in such an absurd stretch.