The Corner

Religion

Please Stop What You Are Doing and Pray This Saturday

By
(kzenon/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

On the Catholic calendar, August 15 is the Feast of the Assumption. As one colleague recently put it, that’s the day Mom would make us go to Church during summer vacation on a weekday. Well, it’s not a holy day of obligation for Catholics this year, as it falls on a Saturday, and then there is COVID-19, which would have lifted the obligation any day. But if you have faith, get on your knees, wherever you are.

And I mean everyone. Non-Catholic Christians who were raised on warnings about Catholics and Mary, please know that we love her because she is the mother of God. I know you do, too. Join us in prayer. Mary is someone who can unite us all. She was Jewish. Muslims revere her.

The pitch is to pray all the mysteries of the Rosary this Saturday. And you really don’t have to be Catholic. There’s really nothing in the “Hail Mary” that a Christian can’t sign onto. But I respect your opt-out, of course, of the specific prayers — though you may find them a beautiful walk through the life of Christ. But Catholics — devout, ardent, practicing Catholics, or however our politicians who cast aside some important points — pray! Pray the whole thing if you can. Pray what you can.

Pray for peace. Pray for healing. Pray for conversion — a transformation of this world to God’s light.

Believe in the power of prayer.

Do you believe “thoughts and prayers” can be the most intense, powerful action, when authentically entered into in love, and not just a throwaway line to fill an awkward space in the face of tragedy and hardship?  Then — hello — we’re in a pandemic. Our politics is a mess. Families are falling apart. So many of us have felt at the end of their rope, and then some. There is tremendous suffering all around us. We must pray. It’s one of the greatest weapons we have in our supernatural toolbox.

Here’s the prayer pitch for tomorrow. Join in prayers for peace, however you feel comfortable. Thank you.

Comments

Some guides to the four mysteries of the rosary here, here, and here.

Let us pray! It certainly can’t hurt.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Anti-Catholic Bigotry

By
Someone might want to remind Joe Biden, who’s just picked progressive California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, that his vice-president-to-be believes Catholics are unfit to serve in our nation’s courts. (Biden, of course, as I considered at length on the homepage today, has spent his entire ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Jerry Falwell Jr.: Failed Institutionalist

By
In December 2015, I sat with about 10,000 other students in Liberty University’s Vines Center for one of the thrice weekly Convocations, this one featuring remarks by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s president, chancellor, and son of its famous founder. It was already well-known by the student body that for ... Read More