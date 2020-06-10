Police Funding Is Popular

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll asked the question: “Here are some things that have been proposed to reduce deadly force encounters involving the police. Which of these do you favor or oppose?” The results for “cut funding for police departments” was that 16 percent favored it and 65 percent opposed it. The highest support for the idea, 33 percent, was found among black respondents, but a narrow plurality of 36 percent of them still opposed it.

