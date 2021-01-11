Policing the Separation of Powers

In the New York Times, Yale’s Bryan Garsten makes a crucial point in the ongoing debate about whether and how Congress should respond to President Trump’s role in the assault on the Capitol last week.

There are all kinds of principled and practical considerations to account for in contemplating that response. The president’s behavior plainly deserves to be punished — indeed, it was obviously impeachable. But that doesn’t in itself mean that Trump should be impeached. It’s a prudential question. Members of Congress are right to also consider the potential implications of such action: Would it strengthen or weaken Trump? Might …