A new poll finds that 62 percent of Americans refrain from sharing views because they might cause offense in today’s political climate. That percentage has risen in recent years, and conservatives are more likely to fall within it than liberals. The oft-heard claims that “cancel culture isn’t real” or “political correctness is a myth” are hard to square with this evidence.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru