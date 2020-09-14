Politics Has Gotten So Commercialized with All the Merchandising

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 17, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Did you notice that just about every major political figure ends up with a wide variety of merchandise bearing their name and their likeness?

Did we need the Hillary Clinton nutcracker?

Do we need Donald Trump funny hair socks?

Do we need a Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure?

Did we need the Robert Mueller prayer candle?

Do we need a wide variety of Dr. Anthony Fauci throw pillows? What, do you need them for entertaining? If so, would Dr. Fauci approve of you having people over, inside your house?

Isn’t it one more sign of our culture’s unhealthy need to promote and stir up a cult-like devotion to political leaders, that there is a) merchandisers large and small churning out this stuff and b) presumably people willing to buy it?

It used to be that in order to qualify for an action figure, you had to be a superhero, space alien, pro athlete, or an anthropomorphic combative piece of food.

Now you can have Kamala Harris deciding whether or not to press charges against the villain action figures.