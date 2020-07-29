The Corner

Politics & Policy

The Trumpism That Will Continue past 2020, No Matter Who Wins in November

By
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn at the White House, July 27, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Watching some of the exchanges in the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing, featuring chief executives Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Google, I realized that no matter how the November election shakes out, the underlying dynamic is not likely to change in the coming year.

No matter what happens, many Republicans will be angry because they suspect Big Tech companies suppress conservative voices, and many Democrats will be angry because they suspect Big Tech companies don’t do enough to suppress conservative voices. Both sides will wonder if these companies are getting too big and powerful and simply have too much authority to set the terms of public discourse. No matter how the election turns out, Americans will not begin 2021 with the attitude, “You tech giants are doing a great job, just keep doing what you’re doing.”

There are other aspects of the Trump agenda, or at least the Trump-ian attitude, that are likely to continue to be political factors in the years ahead, even if Joe Biden wins by a large margin this year.

No matter who wins in November, the American electorate is likely to be more skeptical and suspicious of China from here on out. A year ago, Biden sounded like the most pro-China voice among all the Democratic candidates. Now Biden runs ads insisting he would be tougher on China than Trump is.

Support for free trade in general might be increasing, but it is difficult to envision a scenario where Americans want greater economic ties with China.

A President Biden would no doubt seek to pass legislation to change the American immigration system. But defunding or abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t going to happen, nor is decriminalizing crossing the U.S. border — and if the Biden administration did push for those changes, Democrats would face a furious pushback in the 2022 midterms. Biden probably wouldn’t do much to create additional border fencing, but he felt the need to promise to “invest in better technology coupled with privacy protections at the border, both at and between ports of entry, including cameras, sensors, large-scale x-ray machines, and fixed towers.”

Comments

And while populism as a political force can be nebulous, it is hard to believe that a Biden election would suddenly restore public faith in society’s leaders. Populism in its most basic form of believing in “the rot at the top” — that we in the general public are poorly served by elites who are selfish, corrupt, irresponsible, and who abuse their power — is likely to continue as a factor in American politics.

Trump was carried along in 2016 by some salient and often under-discussed issues and attitudes. As his first term winds up, those issues are not really resolved, and haven’t gone away. A Biden presidency might find itself facing a congressional opposition that offers a version of Trumpism without Trump.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More