Poll: 91 Percent of Americans ‘Staying Home As Much As Possible’ to Fight Spread of Coronavirus

Don’t be fooled by last week’s videos of heedless spring-breakers shrugging at the possibility of catching and spreading the coronavirus.

The American people are united and rising to the occasion to fight the spread of the disease, according to a new poll conducted by the Washington Post. Nine out of ten Americans say they are maintaining social distance and staying home as much as possible in response to the outbreak:

Post-ABC poll finds universal lifestyle changes, rising stress and growing fears about catching coronavirus, with Trump approval rising to highest of his presidency. Story by @danbalz @EmGusk https://t.co/7LVMSnzCvQ pic.twitter.com/1RBxfTETtX — Post Polls (@PostPolls) March 27, 2020