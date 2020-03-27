The Corner

Politics & Policy

Poll: 91 Percent of Americans ‘Staying Home As Much As Possible’ to Fight Spread of Coronavirus

By

Don’t be fooled by last week’s videos of heedless spring-breakers shrugging at the possibility of catching and spreading the coronavirus.

The American people are united and rising to the occasion to fight the spread of the disease, according to a new poll conducted by the Washington Post. Nine out of ten Americans say they are maintaining social distance and staying home as much as possible in response to the outbreak:

