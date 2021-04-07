Poll: Americans Disagree with Corporate Involvement in Politics

Colorado Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson (1) can’t reach a RBI single hit by Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) in the third inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., September 4, 2019. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

In a new poll conducted by SurveyMonkey and commissioned by the Daily Wire, most Americans said they are less likely to support corporations that get involved in political debates.

The survey came in the wake of Major League Baseball’s appalling decision to move this summer’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta after Georgia passed a new law that included enhanced voter-ID requirements, a policy that Democrats as prominent as President Joe Biden have deemed racist and like the new “Jim Crow.”

The poll surveyed more than 1,000 American adults, a sample that was split evenly across ideological groups: Thirty-one percent of respondents were Republicans, 34 percent were Democrats, and 35 percent were Independents.

According to the results, 64 percent of those surveyed said they’re less likely to support companies that become publicly involved in political debates. A majority of MLB fans, Delta customers, and Coca-Cola customers said the same thing. Almost three-quarters of respondents said they believe corporations and sports teams should generally stay out of politics, a response that held fairly constant across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, the poll found that Americans tended to support key parts of Georgia’s new law and that respondents became less sympathetic to MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game after finding out more about the legislation in question.

A majority of respondents, including a majority of non-white Americans and almost half of Democrats, support the law’s restrictions on offering food and beverages to voters waiting in line at polling stations. A majority — again including a group a majority of Democrats and non-white Americans — also supported the law’s regulations as applied to ballot drop boxes. Almost 80 percent of those surveyed — including a majority of Democrats and non-white Americans — said they support the law’s ID requirement for absentee voting.

While only 42 percent of respondents said they supported Georgia’s law at first, compared with 38 percent who said they opposed it, a significant majority said they were “more supportive” of the law after learning about its key provisions.

The same was true of respondents’ views about the All-Star Game relocation. A slim majority said they supported MLB’s decision to move the game at first, but after learning more about the specifics of Georgia’s law, a majority said they were “less supportive” of MLB’s decision.