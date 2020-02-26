Poll: Bloomberg May Help Sanders Win Texas on Super Tuesday

Michael Bloomberg launched his presidential campaign in November to stop a far-left Democrat from winning the nomination. But a new poll of Texas Democratic primary voters conducted February 24-25 by Public Policy Polling suggests that Bloomberg’s continued presence in the race may actually help Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.
With Bloomberg in the race, Biden and Sanders are exactly tied in Texas:
Biden 24
Sanders 24
Bloomberg 17
Warren 14
Buttigieg 10
Klobuchar 4
If Bloomberg were not in the race, the poll shows Biden holding a six-point lead over Sanders:
Biden 31
Sanders 25
Warren 17Comments
Buttigieg 11
Klobuchar 7
Bloomberg has stalled out in some polls and slipped in others following his beatdown at last week’s Nevada debate. It didn’t seem like anything happened at last night’s debate in South Carolina that will improve his position between now and the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.