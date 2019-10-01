A Surge within the Surge

Of all the pollsters, Quinnipiac has shown the most dramatic increase in support for removing President Trump from office. Over five days at the end of September, the percentage of Americans who want that jumped from 37 to 47. It’s also interesting, though, that the percentage of Americans who “strongly” approve of the job he is doing has jumped as well, from 29 to 35. Almost all of that increase came at the expense of the percentage of Americans who say they support him only “somewhat.” The discussion of impeachment may thus be hardening some of Trump’s support.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru