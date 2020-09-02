Poll: North Carolina Senate Race Tied

The latest poll of North Carolina, conducted by East Carolina University immediately following the GOP convention, shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden 49 percent to 47 percent and incumbent Republican senator Thom Tillis tied with Democrat Cal Cunningham:

Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham are both tied at 44%. The results show another 9% undecided (with the remainder indicating support for a candidate other than Tillis or Cunningham). When the poll asked a follow-up question to these undecided voters about whether they leaned towards Tillis or Cunningham, support was again evenly split.

A poll conducted earlier in August by East Carolina University found Tillis trailing Cunningham 40 percent to 44 percent. North Carolina is one of the key states that could determine control of the U.S. Senate in November.