The Corner

Elections

Poll: North Carolina Senate Race Tied

By

The latest poll of North Carolina, conducted by East Carolina University immediately following the GOP convention, shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden 49 percent to 47 percent and incumbent Republican senator Thom Tillis tied with Democrat Cal Cunningham: 

Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham are both tied at 44%. The results show another 9% undecided (with the remainder indicating support for a candidate other than Tillis or Cunningham). When the poll asked a follow-up question to these undecided voters about whether they leaned towards Tillis or Cunningham, support was again evenly split.

A poll conducted earlier in August by East Carolina University found Tillis trailing Cunningham 40 percent to 44 percent. North Carolina is one of the key states that could determine control of the U.S. Senate in November.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
Film & TV

Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
U.S.

What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why

By
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ... Read More
U.S.

What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why

By
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More