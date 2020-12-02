The Corner

Elections

Poll: Plurality of Georgia Voters Wants GOP to Control the Senate

By

According to a new poll from Political IQ, a plurality of likely voters in Georgia believe it is important for the Republican Party to maintain control of the Senate and serve as a check on the incoming Democratic presidential administration. The survey was released a little more than a month before Georgia voters will decide two Senate runoff contests on January 5, determining whether Republicans keep the Senate majority next Congress.

Forty-six percent of the more than 1,300 respondents said they want the GOP to control the next Senate, while 42 percent said they want the Democratic Party to take control of the Senate and work with President-elect Joe Biden.

Seven percent of voters said it doesn’t matter which party controls the Senate, and 4 percent said they were unsure. The percentage of independents who believe it doesn’t matter which party is in the majority was far higher than the average voter. Fifteen percent of independent voters said it doesn’t matter, compared with 8 percent of Democrats and just 3 percent of Republicans.

The survey defined “likely voters” as anyone who said they were at least “somewhat likely” to vote. Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they’d “definitely” vote, 12 percent said they were ”very likely” to do so, and 8 percent said they were “somewhat likely” to vote.

The results suggest that GOP Senate candidates have a slight edge in turnout, at least now. Voters who said they’ll definitely vote split toward the GOP: Forty-nine percent said they want the GOP to control the Senate, while 41 said they want the Democratic Party to take over. Meanwhile, 84 percent of Republicans say they’d definitely vote, compared with 80 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Music

Van Morrison Sings for the Voiceless

By
Van Morrison knows what censorship means even if Internet mobs don’t. He has released three new songs, “No More Lockdown,” “As I Walked Out,” and “Born to Be Free,” that movingly speak against the new autocratic culture that too many people -- especially trusted media figures, particularly ... Read More
Music

Van Morrison Sings for the Voiceless

By
Van Morrison knows what censorship means even if Internet mobs don’t. He has released three new songs, “No More Lockdown,” “As I Walked Out,” and “Born to Be Free,” that movingly speak against the new autocratic culture that too many people -- especially trusted media figures, particularly ... Read More
Economy & Business

NASDAQ against Shareholder Rights

By
The function of a stock exchange is to provide an orderly market for the trading of securities. As part of that, a stock exchange will generally insist that a listed company will agree to meet certain financial disclosure requirements designed to ensure that investors have sufficient information with which to ... Read More
Economy & Business

NASDAQ against Shareholder Rights

By
The function of a stock exchange is to provide an orderly market for the trading of securities. As part of that, a stock exchange will generally insist that a listed company will agree to meet certain financial disclosure requirements designed to ensure that investors have sufficient information with which to ... Read More