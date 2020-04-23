Poll: Plurality of Republicans Oppose Protests Against Stay-Home Orders & Social Distancing

A YouGov poll of American adults conducted April 17 to 19 asked respondents: “Protestors have called on governors in some states to immediately end shelter-in-place and social distancing measures and reopen their states. Do you support or oppose these protestors?”

Overall, 22 percent of Americans said they support the protesters, while 60 percent oppose them.

Among Republicans, 36 percent support the protesters, while 47 percent oppose them.

At FiveThirtyEight, Perry Bacon Jr. takes a closer look at the polling data.