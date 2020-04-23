The Corner

U.S.

Poll: Plurality of Republicans Oppose Protests Against Stay-Home Orders & Social Distancing

By

A YouGov poll of American adults conducted April 17 to 19 asked respondents: “Protestors have called on governors in some states to immediately end shelter-in-place and social distancing measures and reopen their states. Do you support or oppose these protestors?”

Overall, 22 percent of Americans said they support the protesters, while 60 percent oppose them.

Among Republicans, 36 percent support the protesters, while 47 percent oppose them.

At FiveThirtyEight, Perry Bacon Jr. takes a closer look at the polling data.

Media

Jonathan Karl vs. Jim Acosta

By
Washington journalists obviously think of themselves as a united front, working as one to oppose President Trump, his ideas, his policies, his employees, his associates, and especially his reelection campaign. They’re happy to promote one another, their supposed competitors, in the interest of their shared ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Trump-Impeachment Retrospective

By
As the Democrats demand a lengthy enough general work stoppage to create such economic devastation that they may have a chance to get their somnambulant candidate to the White House, we should not forget some of their other derring-do in the Trump years. The publication, under the Freedom of Information Act, of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC Testing Disaster

By
The CDC — once the “Communicable Disease Center” before being renamed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — was created to prevent malaria and other dangerous communicable diseases from spreading across the nation. It was not created, you might be surprised to learn, to pester Americans about ... Read More
