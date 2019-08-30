Poll: Pro-Life Democrat Leads in Louisiana Governor’s Race

Democrat John Bel Edwards won a first term as Louisiana governor in 2015, when he defeated scandal-plagued U.S. senator David Vitter by twelve points. A new poll shows that the Democratic governor, who signed a bill this year banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, is leading his GOP opponents in his 2019 bid for reelection:

Advertisement

2019 Louisiana Governor Race:

Edwards (D-inc) 52% (+27)

Abraham (R) 25%

Rispone (R) 19%

.

Edwards (D-inc) 53% (+6)

Abraham (R) 47%

.

Edwards (D-inc) 55% (+10)

Rispone 45% Market Research Insight 8/13-16https://t.co/1JE0jStAGP #LAgov — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 30, 2019

If no candidate wins 50 percent of the vote during the October “jungle primary,” the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election in November.