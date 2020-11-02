Poll: Republican Perdue Has a Slight Lead in Georgia

Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.) meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)

Republican senator David Perdue has a slight lead against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, according to a new poll from WSB-TV/Landmark Communications.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the state on November 1 and found that 49 percent said they’ll support Perdue compared with just under 47 percent for Ossoff. One percent of voters said they remain undecided just ahead of Election Day.

Interestingly, Perdue performed better among Democratic respondents than Ossoff did with Republicans. Eleven percent of Democrats surveyed said they’ll back Perdue, compared with the just under 7 percent of Republicans who said they’ll vote for Ossoff.

Among voters between 18 and 40, Ossoff has a ten-point lead, while Perdue leads by nearly 20 points among voters over 65. The two candidates are essentially tied among voters in between; Perdue leads Ossoff by about 1.5 points among those voters.

This is the first poll in several weeks that shows Perdue leading Ossoff. Since mid October, most surveys have shown the Democrat ahead of the incumbent by a couple of points.

Meanwhile, this new survey found that Democrat Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia’s special Senate election to fill the seat vacated by former Republican senator Johnny Isakson. The seat is currently being filled by GOP senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve until the special election.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote in that race, it will head to a runoff on January 5, 2021.

Today’s survey also found that Donald Trump has a four-point lead over Joe Biden in Georgia, 50 percent to 46 percent. The last few polls out of the state have shown Trump with a slight lead, and he holds a microscopic .2 percent advantage in the RealClearPolitics polling average.