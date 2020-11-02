The Corner

Poll: Republican Perdue Has a Slight Lead in Georgia

Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.) meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)

Republican senator David Perdue has a slight lead against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, according to a new poll from WSB-TV/Landmark Communications.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the state on November 1 and found that 49 percent said they’ll support Perdue compared with just under 47 percent for Ossoff. One percent of voters said they remain undecided just ahead of Election Day.

Interestingly, Perdue performed better among Democratic respondents than Ossoff did with Republicans. Eleven percent of Democrats surveyed said they’ll back Perdue, compared with the just under 7 percent of Republicans who said they’ll vote for Ossoff.

Among voters between 18 and 40, Ossoff has a ten-point lead, while Perdue leads by nearly 20 points among voters over 65. The two candidates are essentially tied among voters in between; Perdue leads Ossoff by about 1.5 points among those voters.

This is the first poll in several weeks that shows Perdue leading Ossoff. Since mid October, most surveys have shown the Democrat ahead of the incumbent by a couple of points.

Meanwhile, this new survey found that Democrat Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia’s special Senate election to fill the seat vacated by former Republican senator Johnny Isakson. The seat is currently being filled by GOP senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve until the special election.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote in that race, it will head to a runoff on January 5, 2021.

Today’s survey also found that Donald Trump has a four-point lead over Joe Biden in Georgia, 50 percent to 46 percent. The last few polls out of the state have shown Trump with a slight lead, and he holds a microscopic .2 percent advantage in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Elections

A Collusion Tale: China and the Bidens

Understand what’s going on here: The media-Democrat complex is warning you, on the basis of no evidence, that if you don’t close your eyes to the explosive revelations from Hunter Biden’s computers, you will be abetting a Russian intelligence operation; yet it has become increasingly obvious that this is ... Read More
Elections

Elections

Impending Election Day

The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Politics & Policy

The Movement against Elites

In a recent tweet, David Frum wondered why cable-news host Tucker Carlson, mega-podcaster Joe Rogan, writers at the Federalist, and (now independent) journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi have all thrived in the Trump era, drawing large, devoted audiences in spite of their many ideological differences. Frum ... Read More
Politics & Policy

U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More
U.S.

