Poll: Warren 27, Biden 26, Sanders 16

Elizabeth Warren’s national poll numbers are beginning to catch up to her early-state numbers. Quinnipiac published the first national poll last week showing Warren jumping out to first place in the Democratic primary. On Sunday, YouGov became the second pollster to find the same result:

Warren 27% Biden 26% Sanders 16% Buttigieg 6% Harris 4% O’Rourke 2% Yang 2%

In the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, Biden still leads Warren by 6 points, but the trend-lines are favoring Warren.