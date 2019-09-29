The Corner

Religion

Pope Francis and ‘Clericalism’

By

Pope Francis was meeting with fellow Jesuits in Mozambique earlier this month, where he discussed “clericalism,” one of his great hobby horses, in much detail.

As used here and elsewhere, “clericalism” is an undue deference toward clergymen and their authority in the Church. It’s often considered — wrongly — to be the pathology primarily responsible for the sex-abuse crisis in the Church. That theory, as the Catholic League puts it, relies on a “Marxist vision of society, one which interprets social interaction purely on the basis of power.” The responsibility for the scandal lies with the abusive priests and their enablers — particularly their enablers within seminaries — not with clericalism. Indeed, as a bona fide ecclesial phenomenon, clericalism is almost nonexistent in the institutional church of 2019, a church in which lay lectors and lay Eucharistic ministers, without so much as a second thought, routinely usurp liturgical roles once (rightly) reserved for priests and ascend the altar as if it were their birthright. Those Catholics who still go to Mass — and their numbers are waning — are far more likely to unduly disrespect the clergy than pay it unearned reverence.

But to hear certain prelates tell it, the 1400s are back en vogue. (Would that they were!)

Take the remarks of the current pontiff:

Clericalism has a direct consequence in rigidity. Have you never seen young priests all stiff in black cassocks and hats in the shape of the planet Saturn on their heads? Behind all the rigid clericalism there are serious problems.

Another anti-traditionalist tic from Francis.

Mass apostasy in the Church? Overwhelming approval of contraception and abortion by the Catholic “faithful”? Dismal levels of weekly liturgical participation? Barely a word; indeed, he promises to “lead with mercy.”

But young priests in traditional garb holding fast to church teaching? Pure venom and disdain.

Comments

I also fail to see what’s wrong with a certain kind of “rigidity.” It depends entirely, of course, on what one is being “rigid” about. But if a priest is “rigid” in his fealty to church dogma, that’s rather his job, no matter that papal innuendo suggests otherwise.

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump Did It, but Should He Be Impeached?

By
Here’s a take no one will like: I’m confident he did it. I’m confident it’s impeachable. I’m just not so sure he should be impeached for it. Let’s start at the top. It’s obvious to me that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to launch a probe of former vice president Joe Biden in ... Read More
White House

Prince Don

By
‘L’etat, c’est moi,” the Sun King is supposed to have said, “I am the state.” Louis XIV was one of the architects of modern dictatorship, and President Donald Trump likes more about his style than merely his taste in armchairs. President Trump, in a fashion unbecoming the chief administrative officer ... Read More
World

Double Standards on Ukraine

By
House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s opening statement at today’s hearing, a grilling of National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire, was remarkable. To begin with, he recited a parody of the conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that was so absurd, ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Train

By
My rule of thumb for how to think about the endless chain of outrages and counter-outrages that compose the Trump era is that every scandal will proceed in whatever way is maximally damaging to public confidence in our core institutions. Each twist and turn and revelation will give everyone on all sides of our ... Read More
U.S.

The Radicalism Arms Race

By
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More