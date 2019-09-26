Excuses, Excuses

Nebraska Republican senator Ben Sasse is reluctant to say much about allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden until Congress learns more.
“I want any and all relevant information,” Sasse tells National Review. “That’s not ...
I haven’t been a litigator since 2015. I haven’t conducted a proper cross-examination since 2014. But if I couldn’t walk a witness, judge, and jury through the transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and demonstrate that a quid pro quo was more likely than not, then I ...
Sherikia Hawkins was charged Monday with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election in her capacity as city clerk for the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Mich.
Hawkins, a 38-year-old registered Democrat, stands accused of altering 193 absentee ballots. She was ...
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip.
The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
Someone may have stolen her childhood, ...
China has a problem: not enough people.
If you didn’t see that one coming, you haven’t been paying attention.
More precisely, China’s problem is its shrinking work force.
According to Beijing’s official numbers, China’s work force has declined by 25 million workers — about the combined work ...
There was a time, in the recent past, when universities were in the grip of a kind of speech-code fever. Even as recently ten years ago, after a wave of litigation striking down campus speech regulations, the vast majority of American colleges and universities still kept clearly unconstitutional speech codes on ...
Representative Rashida Tlaib’s performance during a House subcommittee hearing on vaping was so completely, totally absurd that she must either be willfully lying or totally stupid.
No, I am not exaggerating. Tlaib made some straight-up bananas comments during Tuesday’s hearing, including asking Vicki ...
I suppose it is no secret that I never thought Donald Trump should have been elected president of these United States in the first place. He’s dim, dishonest, and doddering, both intellectually and morally unfit for the office.
But: He was elected.
And, contrary to the endless litany of Democratic ...
President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to "look into" Joe Biden during a July phone call, and said that he would ask Attorney General William Barr to reach out to Ukrainian officials about the former vice president's alleged corruption, according to a transcript of the call released ...
