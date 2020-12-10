Pornhub Reverses Course and Promises Major Policy Revisions

It’s been less than a week since New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof published a long feature piece about a number of children who were raped or sexually abused and later had videos of that abuse uploaded to Pornhub, a major host of Internet pornography.

Shortly after Kristof’s article appeared and I published a Corner post commenting on his work, I received a statement from Pornhub, which was adamant that, first, essentially no child sexual-abuse pornography appears on its site and, second, that its moderation policies were in no way at fault if such content happens to appear.

The spokesperson called it “irresponsible and …