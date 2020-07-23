The Corner

Portland Mayor Observes Mayhem up Close, Says Nothing to See Here

This thread is worth scrolling through to the end:

 

Portland’s mayor showed up at the federal courthouse last night to make his case that the feds are out of control, and was abused by the mob throughout. Almost immediately, someone threw broken glass and other objects at his feet. Something is thrown at him when he is complaining about the feds using tear gas, and he stands there and watches rioters try to tear down the security fence and throw objects and point lasers at the officers he says are the problem.

He was eventually escorted back to safety:

It’s hard to believe that at the end of the night, no matter what he says publicly, he wasn’t thinking, “Damn, those people are crazy.”

