Ted Wheeler Is the Worst College President in America

This period in our national life has put a spotlight on a number of feckless, woke mayors, perhaps none more so than Ted Wheeler of Portland. He’s now been chased from his home by the mob that he refuses to attempt to seriously control. The protesters have a list of ridiculous demands, including Wheeler’s resignation and the defunding of the police, while Wheeler has his own slightly less preposterous, but still nonsensical list of reforms. The dynamic here is exactly like woke college students confronting a slightly less-woke college administration that resists the students ineffectually and with a guilty conscience. Except this is a major American city beset by nightly violence, not a college campus.

A former Portland police chief, by the way, made a heart-sick condemnation the other day of how city leaders are handling the unrest.