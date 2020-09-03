The Corner

Ted Wheeler Is the Worst College President in America

This period in our national life has put a spotlight on a number of feckless, woke mayors, perhaps none more so than Ted Wheeler of Portland. He’s now been chased from his home by the mob that he refuses to attempt to seriously control. The protesters have a list of ridiculous demands, including Wheeler’s resignation and the defunding of the police, while Wheeler has his own slightly less preposterous, but still nonsensical list of reforms. The dynamic here is exactly like woke college students confronting a slightly less-woke college administration that resists the students ineffectually and with a guilty conscience. Except this is a major American city beset by nightly violence, not a college campus.

A former Portland police chief, by the way, made a heart-sick condemnation the other day of how city leaders are handling the unrest.

On Nancy Pelosi’s Haircut

Nancy Pelosi has great hair. Say what you will about the 80-year-old speaker of the House — that she is a cynical crackpot, a content-free culpably vicious partisan hack, the kind of ward-heeler who gives ward-heelers a bad name — her hair is perfect, like that werewolf drinking piña coladas at Trader ... Read More
On Nancy Pelosi’s Haircut

Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

Joe Biden and his handlers know that he should be out and about, weighing in daily on the issues of the campaign. In impromptu interviews, Biden should be offering alternative plans for dealing with the virus, the lockdown, the economic recovery, the violence and the looting, the racial tensions. Yet ... Read More
Biden Is a Prisoner of His Own Paradoxes

