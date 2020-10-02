Pray for Healing — For Donald and Melania Trump and Our Nation

It’s obviously a serious thing when the president of the United States has to be hospitalized. This isn’t a game. These are real people.

I pray that this moment can be healing for a nation whose national politics and leading culture has lost a sense of humanity. It has a lot to do, I think, with how people feel toward themselves, disregard for others out of fear and anxiety, and widespread anesthetization.

Whatever you think of him, pray for Donald Trump, pray for the First Lady, and everyone they’ve come in contact with. And please be careful, for the sake of us all.