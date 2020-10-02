The Corner

U.S.

Pray for Healing — For Donald and Melania Trump and Our Nation

By

It’s obviously a serious thing when the president of the United States has to be hospitalized. This isn’t a game. These are real people.

I pray that this moment can be healing for a nation whose national politics and leading culture has lost a sense of humanity. It has a lot to do, I think, with how people feel toward themselves, disregard for others out of fear and anxiety, and widespread anesthetization.

Whatever you think of him, pray for Donald Trump, pray for the First Lady, and everyone they’ve come in contact with. And please be careful, for the sake of us all.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More