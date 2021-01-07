The Corner

President Trump and His Mob

By

A column about yesterday’s events:

All kinds of political movements, good and bad, can inspire acts of lawless violence. Rhetoric rooted in violence has long been a widely accepted part of political debate. Americans across the political spectrum routinely call for “revolution,” or say they want to “burn down” the system, or commend a politician for being a “fighter.” Nobody bats an eye, or should, any more than we pause to note that a “campaign” is both a political and a military event.

But President Donald Trump has gone further than most in flirting with political violence. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.