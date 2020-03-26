The Trump Uptick

The Corner

The president’s approval rating trades in a pretty narrow band but has definitely been on the upswing. A couple of reputable polls have had him a little above water or even, which is unheard of, and his standing in the RCP poll average is the best it has been. Clearly, he’s benefiting from the fact that people like action in a crisis, and after his initial sense of complacency, Trump has been announcing new measures almost every day at his briefings. Miles to go before we are through the crisis and know how it’s played politically, but in sheer political terms, Trump has found his footing.

