President Trump’s Letter to Speaker Pelosi

By

Here it is. A few comments:

Trump is unwilling to admit that any aspect of his conduct in this matter has been less than “perfect,” or even that anyone could sincerely view it as such.

His implicit constitutional argument, on which many paragraphs of rhetoric depend, is that impeachment has to be based on the proven violation of a statute. That limitation on the impeachment power is not found in the Constitution’s text, its original understanding, or historical practice under it.

Trump suggests that Joe Biden has bragged about firing a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into a company paying Biden’s son. Biden has bragged about the firing, but the evidence that the prosecutor was looking into the company is weak and contradicted by other evidence.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

