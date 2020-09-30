Well, That Was Dispiriting

The Corner

The debate was pretty awful and I think the most important, and perhaps only, takeaway is that Biden didn’t buckle. He got flustered at times, did his share of interrupting, and was evasive on some key questions. But the point of the president going Full Trump, as Dan puts it below, was to make Biden crack and it didn’t happen. So Trump turned in a performance that a lot of viewers will find unpresidential without getting the upside. I doubt the debate will change the race much one way or the other, but Biden benefits every day the trajectory of the race stays the same.

