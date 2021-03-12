Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Biden’s Thursday evening speech, the garbage that is the newly passed COVID bill, and the continuing Cuomo saga. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Presidential Posturing’
Recommended
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
Texas Dem Blasts Biden Delegation’s Border Visit: ‘They Didn’t Talk to Anybody’
The visit came as the White House continued struggling to control the deteriorating situation at the border.
Treasurys Tremble
The week of March 8: bond worries, Biden’s binge, the cult of asceticism, and much, much more.
Judge Allows Austin Mask Mandate to Remain in Place Amid Texas AG Suit
The city has continued to require masks be worn in businesses following the lifting of the statewide mandate by Governor Greg Abbott.
N.Y. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand Call On Cuomo to Resign
‘It is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,’ the two said in a joint statement.
Building U.S.–Asian Teamwork Against China
‘The Quad’ must be a genuine alliance instead of an ineffectual talk shop.
Why Harry and Meghan Matter
The narcissism of the Sussexes is only the latest evidence that social mores directing us toward higher purposes are in short supply.