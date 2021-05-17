Prince Harry on the First Amendment

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, March 9, 2020. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Oh dear! Prince Harry has said something stupid again.

Appearing last week on an actor’s podcast, Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert, he said, “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.” He continued:

I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I believe we live in an age now where you’ve got certain elements of the media redefining to us what privacy means. There’s a massive conflict of interest.

The prince was speaking about the campaign he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have launched to prevent paparazzi from photographing celebrities’ children. This is yet another unseemly example of the royal couple shamelessly placing their petty rich-people problems before everything else. First, centuries-old institutions and family loyalty. Now the U.S. Constitution. What next?