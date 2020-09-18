The Corner

Culture

Princeton Falls Victim to the Left’s Catch-22 on Racial Justice

By
Outside Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs (Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

News broke yesterday evening that the Department of Education has opened an investigation into Princeton University, a couple of weeks after university president Christopher L. Eisgruber asserted in an open letter that “racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the University itself.”

“Based on its admitted racism, the U.S. Department of Education . . . is concerned Princeton’s nondiscrimination and equal opportunity assurances in its Program Participation Agreements from at least 2013 to the present may have been false,” department officials wrote in a letter to Princeton announcing the investigation.

Just after news of the investigation became public, Princeton released a PR statement in response, the upshot of which was, in essence, “You’re supposed to take us seriously but not literally.”

”Princeton has long been committed to creating and maintaining a community where all can thrive, and stands by its representations to the Department and the public that it complies with all laws and regulations governing equal opportunity, non-discrimination and harassment,” the statement read in part. “This work is core to the University’s teaching and research mission, and we are vigilant in our pursuit of equity in every aspect of our programs and operations.”

Nevertheless, Princeton doubled down on Eisgruber’s assertion from his September 2 open letter: “The University also stands by our statements about the prevalence of systemic racism and our commitment to reckon with its continued effects, including the racial injustice and race-based inequities that persist throughout American society. ”

The statement also decried the Department of Education, saying it “appears to believe that grappling honestly with the nation’s history and the current effects of systemic racism runs afoul of existing law.”

Regardless of one’s views about the accuracy or sincerity of Eisgruber’s initial comments, or about the prudence of the Education Department’s decision to open the investigation, the entire situation exposes the Catch-22 of the Left’s approach to rectifying social and racial injustice.

Almost certainly, when he wrote his initial letter confessing that racism remains “embedded” at Princeton, Eisgruber imagined that having made this assertion — in his view, it seems, more an admission of guilt than an assertion — would earn the university some kind of praise from the entities it wishes to pacify. At the very least, it’s hard to believe he would have issued such a statement, surely vetted by other responsible parties within the university, had the institution felt it unnecessary to say anything about Princeton’s history of racism and supposed ongoing complicity in that racism.

The institution wouldn’t have made this statement except under duress, feeling in the current climate some sort of pressure to admit its guilt, pressure so strong that it outweighed the understandable fear of whatever consequences might follow having admitted to racism. It isn’t hard to see where this pressure might come from, as the Left increasingly insists that declining to trumpet one’s complicity in racism is itself a violation of racial justice.

Comments

Judging from Princeton’s indignant response to the Education Department’s investigation, Eisgruber and his fellows assumed that, having made the requisite apologies and confessions, absolution and perhaps even canonization were their due.

Instead, they’ve been taken at their word. It’s hard to have much sympathy.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

How American Journalism Died

By
In 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93 percent of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news outlets. The election year 2020 has only accelerated ... Read More
Media

How American Journalism Died

By
In 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93 percent of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news outlets. The election year 2020 has only accelerated ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
Elections

Is the Biden Campaign Struggling?

By
On the menu today: a long, long list of Democrats warning that the Biden campaign may not be as strong as it looks in key states and among key demographics; another former White House staffer comes out and denounces the president, offering a hard lesson about how personnel is policy; and a long look at the ... Read More
Elections

Is the Biden Campaign Struggling?

By
On the menu today: a long, long list of Democrats warning that the Biden campaign may not be as strong as it looks in key states and among key demographics; another former White House staffer comes out and denounces the president, offering a hard lesson about how personnel is policy; and a long look at the ... Read More