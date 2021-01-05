Pro-Lifers Have Knocked on 800,000 Doors in Georgia for Today’s Senate Runoffs

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) greets supporters following a campaign event with Sen. David Perdue (R., Ga.) and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Milton, Ga., December 21, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Yesterday afternoon, major pro-life group the Susan B. Anthony List announced that its current campaign in Georgia has included an effort to knock on the doors of 800,000 residents in the state. SBA List is campaigning on behalf of Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are defending their seats against Democratic challengers in runoff Senate elections today.

According to the group’s political-action arm, its campaign has reached more than one million voters in the state since the runoff campaign began in November, an effort that has included not only in-person canvassing but also voter mail, calls, texts, and ads.

“Pro-life victory in these two Senate seats is crucial to give the pro-life movement a fighting chance at combatting the worst of the pro-abortion agenda, including expanding the Supreme Court and forcing taxpayers to fund abortion on demand through birth,” spokeswoman Mallory Quigley added in a statement.



As John McCormack noted on the Corner yesterday afternoon, if both Democratic candidates win in Georgia, it could well spell the end of the Hyde amendment, a long-time bipartisan compromise that Congress has added to spending bills since 1976 to ensure that taxpayers aren’t forced to fund elective abortion. A coalition of Democrats in the House are already angling to push through a measure eliminating the policy this session, and a Democratic majority in the Senate — albeit a slim one — would make it far more likely that such a measure might make it into law.

Recently, Raphael Warnock — the Democrat running against Loeffler — referred to himself as a “pro-choice pastor,” suggesting that he views support for legal abortion as consonant with his Christian faith.

Ossoff is similarly supportive of legal abortion. “I’ll defend Roe v. Wade and the privacy of women’s health care with everything I’ve got,” he said during the Senate campaign last spring. He also has promised to vote only for judicial nominees who support the decision legalizing abortion, and he has pledged to maintain federal funding for Planned Parenthood.