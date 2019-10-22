TMI — Too Much Insanity

(Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS)

Are you a man? Have you secretly wondered what the worst thing about menstruation is? (It’s okay if you have.) Perhaps it’s the cramps. Perhaps it’s the mess. Perhaps it’s all those wacky hormones.

But no, it’s none of those things, as Always, a sanitary-products company, has discovered. Apparently, the worst thing about periods is that only women get them. . . . Seriously. Periods are not sufficiently inclusive.

Per CNN:

Always sanitary products will remove the Venus symbol, historically used to represent the female sex, from its products to be inclusive of transgender and nonbinary customers. Transgender activists and allies had publicly urged Proctor & Gamble to redesign its pad wrapper without the gender symbol, a circle atop a cross. . .

Per a trans activist:

tw// periods hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn ✰ (@phiddies) October 13, 2019

And per Proctor & Gamble:

For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so . . . We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.

Periods, eh. Too much information? No, sir. Too much insanity.