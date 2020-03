Some hopeful indications in the latest case numbers:

Today (March 24th) the daily percentage growth of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Italy is 8.21%, from 63,927 to 69,176.

The absolute increase amounts to 5249 cases and it is the second lowest in the last 6 days.

See the graph on daily % growth.#coronavirus#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/NQDwDoRvyg

— Riccardo Puglisi (@ricpuglisi) March 24, 2020