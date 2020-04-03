The Corner

Education

Progressives and College

By

In a weirdly adversarial review of an essay collection on American education that is not especially polemical, Peter Cunningham writes, “Princeton-educated Ramesh Ponnuru argues against college for all even though no progressive I know argues for it.”

Comments

So . . . 1) My essay doesn’t treat the idea of college-for-all as a distinctively progressive idea. It treats it as an idea that has had wide influence on the culture and on policymakers of both parties. I mention two politicians by name who subscribe to versions of the idea: a former Republican president and a former Democratic president. 2) The sentence contains an implicit argument that is addressed in the essay. 3) This implicit argument, coming from a progressive, pushes in the direction of college-for-all. 4) May I introduce Mr. Cunningham to Vox?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More
Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More