Progressives and Our Housing Problems

I wrote about the regulatory obstacles to affordable housing, and all of the social and economic difficulties they worsen, at Bloomberg Opinion. I’ve gotten a little bit of criticism for putting the onus on the Left to tackle this issue. I actually wrote that it’s “mostly” on them, rather than “entirely.” Conservatives should relax regulations in a lot of the places they partly or completely run, too, but the most onerous and destructive regulations are in areas where conservatives’ influence is indetectible.

Advertisement